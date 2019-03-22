Editor:
We have had eight years of President Trump and the elimination of the Republican Party as we know it. The American Constitution has been altered to allow Trump to serve indefinitely or until he dies after which time a relative will take his place and continue his legacy.
Access to abortions in America have been eliminated, the only practicing religion is Christian. It is illegal to use solar or wind-generating systems and the use of coal is mandated by the government. The words “global warming” cannot be used in any form. Fracking and oil drilling is legal in the Arctic and all national parks throughout America.
The Constitution has been changed to reflect that American citizenship for refugees can only be received by those who pay $100,000 to the government. Entry from Canada and Mexico is drastically restricted. It is illegal to speak any language except English. Trump will carry out speeches each week on national television telling the American people how great he is.
All government departments will be run by businessmen appointed by Trump. All social programs will be eliminated. Fox will be the only news organization. Only America, China and Russia comprise the U.N. Democratic countries have united against America to fight the rise of authoritarian Trump, NATO no longer exists. America has lost all its influence in the world.
Socialism of any kind will be eliminated and replaced by Trumpism which states “In God we trust all others pay cash.” Remember, “Trump will never become president.” Fiction?
George Baille
North Port
