Editor:

Regarding a letter quoting the president, "I could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and wouldn't be charged." Not what he said.

President Trump said while running for office, "I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose any voters."

Which means all of Fifth Avenue is full of Democrats.

Why a billionaire would sacrifice the life he had to try to help his country is beyond me. And one more thought, the folks pouring over our southern border to me are welcome on two conditions, one you fly only the U.S. flag and you learn English.

If they vote for Democrats they'll be voting for the same ideologies that have led the countries they are fleeing. Good luck.

Arthur D. Jozwiak

Port Charlotte

