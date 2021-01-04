Editor:
The Fifth Estate has fooled some voters. What say you? Read on!
Throughout history we have had three estates, they were clergy, nobles, and commoners . After Gutenberg the press became the fourth estate. Today we have a fifth estate comprised of our press, journalists, bloggers, and social media. Misinformation is the mantra of our fifth estate. Mark Twain said: “If you don’t read the newspapers you’re uninformed. If you read the newspapers you’re misinformed.”
“Freedom of the press” is an inherent right in this country. Their purpose: present facts on issues so that citizens make informed decisions. During this election cycle they failed. The facts as presented on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, and others was “fake news.” What is fake news? It is false and/or misleading information presented and communicated as news. How? It is transmitted as facts spoken, written, printed, transmitted electronically, and digitally. Many people deny fake news. Why? A truism that Mark Twain established is that “It is hard to convince people they have been a victim of a lie.”
Without all the information necessary to arrive at a conclusion, individuals are left on an island with other misinformed people in the dark. Are they fools for making uninformed decisions? That is your decision. However, possibly Mark Twain said, “it is easier to fool people rather than convince them they have been fooled”.
This election definitely demonstrated the power that the fifth estate had in fooling people. Lloyd Stilson
Port Charlotte
