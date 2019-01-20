Editor:
In October, I lost one of my best friends to cancer. She was like a mother to me and it was at that time I became passionately involved in Relay For Life.
You can have an evening of fun and entertainment while fighting back against cancer by attending the Relay For Life of North Port at NPHS football field on April 13. The event is from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on that Saturday. It’s an event that brings out the best in a diverse group of people because it brings us together for a common cause.
There will be food and beverages available at some of the campsites, a silent auction on various gifts and services from local businesses. Local student artwork will be available for purchase, and a Kid Zone will have a bounce house, slide and carnivals games. All proceeds for the night go to the American Cancer Society.
If you are a cancer survivor and have not yet registered, if you are business who wants to advertise at the event, if you are someone who wants to make a team to help raise funds, call Melina Frederick with at 941-447-0475. Registrations still will be welcome the night of the event.
All of us have been touched by cancer in some way. Be part of the largest nonprofit movement in the world. Celebrate. Remember. Fight back.
Melina Frederick
North Port
