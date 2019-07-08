Editor:
The Constitution of the United States guarantees the right of every American alive the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
If a woman is going to have a baby that will be terribly disabled or a vegetable, to be diapered and cared for as if they were babies for the rest of their lives, unable to get even a cup of water for themselves as adults, if you force these women to give birth when they wanted an abortion, maybe the people who really believe in pro-life should put their name down to adopt these children.
After all, that is the belief they are forcing on other people. I wonder how many people would put their name on that list?
If you don't believe in abortion, no one is forcing you to have one. In America freedom of religion does not mean you have the right to force your views on other people.
Also, woman and girls who have been raped or endured incest should not be forced to have these children, a constant reminder of the terrible thing that happened to them.
Every mother wants a good life for her children. The pro-life people want to abolish all abortions first. The next thing they want to do it is abolish all forms of birth control. Who can afford to have eight or nine or ten children today, which was common before birth control was available?
Please fight for the right to choose your own destiny before someone takes it from you.
Sheelah Colhoun
Port Charlotte
