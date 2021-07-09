Editor:
A letter of July 3 stated that the U.S. isn’t a “representative democracy or any other form of democracy,” but a constitutional republic. Yes, we are a constitutional republic. “Constitutional” means the government is based on and structured according to a set of fundamental principles and governance takes place within the constraints of these principles. “Republic” is a government in which the people are sovereign, and exercise their sovereignty through elected representatives.
A “representative democracy” is a government whereby the people elect representatives who then act on their behalf.
So a republic is just an expression of the idea of a representative democracy, thus, the U.S. is indeed a representative democracy structured by its constitution.
The author seems to imply that inclusion of the word democracy is unfair because the majority rules. That’s where the Constitutional part comes in - the majority rule is supposed to assure the “Life, Liberty and pursuit of happiness” to all citizens.
If the antiquated electoral college and gerrymandering were eliminated, the “representative democracy” aspect of our system would be superb. The “constitutional” part needs work. It certainly isn’t fair that the minority can use the unconstitutional Senate filibuster to kill all legislation proposed by the majority. Is it fair that one senator, from one state out of 50, can stop a vote on any proposal without any valid reason? This is a failure of Constitutional principles. This overrides representative government. This undermines effective governance. This is what is unfair. This is how representative democracy dies.
Frank Roeske
Englewood
