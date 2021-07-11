Editor:
Now that the Supreme Court, through its decision about Arizona voting restrictions, has given a green light to individual states to restrict access to the polls, Congress must pass meaningful voting rights legislation.
As with so many other bills passed by the House, just such legislation, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, is stalled in the Senate. In a recent disturbing vote, senators – including Florida Senators Rubio and Scott - voted to not even debate the merits of the bill.
Now that Democrats have a majority in the Senate – albeit a narrow one – how can such atrocities occur?
Enter the filibuster.
A procedural tactic not mentioned in the constitution, the filibuster allows a bill to be debated endlessly until a three-fifth majority of senators votes to proceed. The tactic was seldom used before the 19th Century until the 1960s when Southern Democrats attempted to block the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by filibustering for 75 hours, including a 14-hour and 13-minute address by Senator Robert Byrd of West Virginia. Senate Leader McConnell, with support from our Florida senators, uses the threat of filibusters to block the many House-passed bills which await senate action.
It must be asked: Was it the intention of the framers of the constitution to give such power to the minority?
Of course not. The filibuster must go if our democracy is to survive.
Linda DeMeritt
Port Charlotte
