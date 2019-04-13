Editor:
Spring is here. Everything is in bloom and the allergies are running rampant. Enjoy?
The El Jobean Community League had its Spaghetti dinner and Green Auction fundraiser, and did super. Thank you to Tom for all the booze that went to happy people, and thank you to everyone that was there.
The last free concert at the Community Hall in partnership with the Our Savior Lutheran Church is April 19 at 7 p.m. Barbershop! Come and join us.
The last Community League dinner of the season is 6 p.m. April 20. You are welcome to join us. Next season, the dinners will be the second Saturday of the month, starting with Oct. 12. Hope to see a lot of you then.
Please put our Pre-Memorial Day ceremony on your calendars. Saturday, May 25, 10 a.m., at the Randy Spence Park, on Kerrigan Circle. We will honor all the local veterans we have lost. Hot dogs and desserts will be available.
The vacation rental across from me has been consistently full. Spring breakers, fishermen, golfers etc. I certainly hope they enjoyed their stay.
With all the very bad weather up north, we certainly cannot complain. Hopefully, this summer will be catastrophe-free.
Pat Spence
El Jobean
