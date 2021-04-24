Editor:

It seems in Florida that "the first shall be first and the last shall be last." Sincere gratitude to Dr. David Ballestas (Medical Pavilion) and his outstanding staff for providing the Moderna vaccine to so many that were ignored by the system.

The friendly, spotless environment and all the fabulous people made getting the vaccine a sincere pleasure for so many of us. Again, thank you and God bless you all!

Joyce Robbins

Port Charlotte

