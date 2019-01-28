Editor:
President Trump wants a wall on the southern border and a lot of Americans seem to be behind his idea. But most people don't want U.S. taxpayers to have to pay for it. After all, Trump did tell us that Mexico would do that and a lot of folks don't think it will be worth the cost no matter what. So, the country is divided, the government is shut down and nobody is winning.
So, why not let all those who want a wall, contribute to a tax-free fund to finance it, completely independent of the federal budget. It could immediately begin generating income to finance a section at a time and as construction progressed the fund could continue to increase, enabling further construction until completion or until the fund dried up. Besides the tax write-off, there could be other incentives, such as a commemorative plaque with contributors names engraved below Trump's, or official certificates signed by the president, which donors could display in their homes or places of business.
This would enable the wall project to begin without any legislative action and put an end to the government shutdown that is threatening not only government workers but the entire country.
Elizabeth Hustman
Port Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.