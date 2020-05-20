Editor:
Concerning the article about the parking app at Englewood Beach. The system they have now has worked for years. Whatever happened to personal responsibility? Sanitize or use your gloves to access the machine.
That goes for any type of machine that requires you to use your credit card. Was it necessary to shut down the whole country? In my opinion, probably not. Who are the real victims here. thirty-three million jobs lost as opposed to 76,000 deaths in the USA of over 300 million people! Some of those people may never recover financially for the shutdown.
It is heartbreaking that people have lost their lives, but tens of thousands of people lose their lives to the flu every year and we don't shut down the country. Open up all the businesses and use common sense and take responsibility to keep yourself and your family safe.
All the markers were wrong as to how bad this pandemic was supposed to be. The "experts" were wrong, and the media ran with it and hyped it up. If you are sick or feel uncomfortable about going out, then don't. But its time to get the economy working again before we get to the point of no return!
Mary Calpino
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.