Editor:
I read your article regarding the teacher, Alissa Perry, who was told to remove her Black History Month display depicting Colin Kaepernick. I support the actions of Port Charlotte High School Principal Lou Long and other school officials, i.e. Bob Segur, chairman of the School Board.
I denounce the actions of Cara Reynolds, School Board member, with regard to her intention to "push for a review of this incident and a district-wide review of CCPS policy" with the intention to "create a policy that will prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future."
Brandon Perry, son of the teacher, raises the argument that, "People can put MLK and other black people who stood up and made a statement against inequality, but we can't do Colin Kaepernick who did the exact same thing?" Senior Nick Asselin asserts that "some students wear Trump MAGA hats and nothing happens to them, but yet Mrs. Perry is told to take this art piece down? There is no justification for that."
Let me point out that Colin Kaepernick's actions were taken in an inappropriate venue which clearly demonstrated an anti-American stance. As you know, football is as American as apple pie. He went "political" at sports games and expected to be praised for his folly. He could have donated a few of his "big bucks" to the black cause in numerous, acceptable ways. However, he chose to be controversial and refused to back away from his staunch position.
To Mrs. Perry, I recommend that she dry her tears and "grow up!" Perhaps next year she will make a better choice for her Black History Month display.
Lynn Clark
Port Charlotte
