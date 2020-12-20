Editor:
Watching the police beat, I am appalled at the number of "driving with suspended license."
Now, when a person is needing to pay child support, court costs, groceries — what does taking away a drivers license have to do with the ability to do just that?
Florida has it wrong!
To suspend a D.L. only makes the problem deeper. When a person cannot drive to work, how can he pay his debt to society?
Just look at "Police Beat" and try to understand why people run from police and cause severe accidents.
This law needs a strong look as it causes real problems. No state has the number of arrests due to suspended drivers license. We better look at different means of collecting debt.
Dennis and Sue Bittner
Rotonda West
