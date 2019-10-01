Editor:
Do you ever feel like an empty tin can being kicked down the highway of life?
Once you were a tin can full of tomato sauce, cranberries or maybe even cold beer. Then your tomato sauce was used to help make a tasty pizza or your cranberries were used to make Thanksgiving dinner or your beer was used to celebrate a Gator and/or Seminole football victory.
Now you just feel useless, like an empty tin can.
There is definitely no need to feel that way. Once in your life you were important because you were full of substance. You had a purpose and instead of being kicked down the highway of life you made your own decisions and traveled down the highway of life with direction, purpose and enthusiasm. You felt important because you were important.
You can again be useful, important and filled with enthusiasm. All you need to do is find a charity organization that is important to you and meets your purpose in life. Once you find that special charity then volunteer to support and promote their cause(s) by either donating your time or your financial assistance. Hopefully, both!
Believe me, you will no longer feel like a tin can just being kicked down the road.
You will once again feel like an important person with a purpose in life because you will once again be an important person with a purpose in life.
May God surround you, your family and friends with His blessing of joy, happiness, good health and a meaningful purpose in your life.
Phillip F. Wilson
Punta Gorda
