Perhaps you’ve read “A business with no sign is a sign of no business.” It’s a wonder that anyone in this town is making any money! I challenge you to take a ride up and down U.S. 41 and try to find a business. It’s very frustrating, and dangerous, to try to find an address. So many of the strip malls that line both sides of U.S. 41 have no street numbers on the pillars outside their stores.
I’ve learned that the mall is 1441 Tamiami Trail, and Rooms to Go is 4430. So I know that odd addresses run south, and even addresses run north. Looking for 992? Head north of the mall on the north bound side. Looking for 2441? It’s between the mall and Rooms to Go on the southbound side.
I respectfully suggest that all landlords along U.S. 41 inspect their signage and clarify the street number of their business, office or restaurant. I predict few fender benders along the highway.
Speaking of addresses, I would also like to remind all delivery personnel to check the address on the house, not just the mailbox, before delivering a package, pizza, or priority letter. Just because there is a mailbox #123 in front of a house doesn’t necessarily mean that #123 is in that exact location. It may be across the street. There are three mailboxes in front of our house. Thankfully, we have wonderful neighbors with whom we play “package roulette” on a weekly basis.
Jeanne Martin
Port Charlotte
