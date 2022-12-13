Editor:

Fine motor skills are continuously overlooked when children are young. These skills are vital to their development, especially being able to write and even feed themselves. When playing with children or even buying toys, parents often gravitate to toys that enhance their gross motor skills (throwing, kicking, climbing, etc.) and overlook activities that are equally as important. Activities such as putting together puzzles, making figures with play dough, and even dressing baby dolls are fun and easy examples of how to develop fine motor skills amongst children.


