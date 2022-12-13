Fine motor skills are continuously overlooked when children are young. These skills are vital to their development, especially being able to write and even feed themselves. When playing with children or even buying toys, parents often gravitate to toys that enhance their gross motor skills (throwing, kicking, climbing, etc.) and overlook activities that are equally as important. Activities such as putting together puzzles, making figures with play dough, and even dressing baby dolls are fun and easy examples of how to develop fine motor skills amongst children.
As these skills develop and grow, it also enhances their ability to be independent and begin doing basic skills on their own like tie their shoes and dress themselves. This is also a direct correlation to building a child's confidence in themselves as they begin to successfully do tasks without help from others. The more you practice with a child on their fine motor skills, the higher chance they have at being successful in obtaining those skills and building that confidence.
Eventually being able to dress themselves, brush their own teeth, opening their own food and feeding themselves just like the people they look up to the most. Thus creating a sense of accomplishment and pride at being a big boy or girl.
These skills are vital to the development and confidence of children as they grow. Let's bust out the play dough, build a tower or paint a picture. Get those fine motor skills working and their independence growing!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.