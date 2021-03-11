Editor:
My wife and I received our first Covid vaccine shot on March 2nd. Both of us are in our 80's. It was a welcomed 2 1/2 hour "wait in line" at the Moose Lodge complex in Port Charlotte. We want to thank the police, National Guard, the nurses and EMTs for the kind, caring professional assistance.
It is with great gratitude in this time of political divide and pandemic fear that we have such fine, young people "just doing their job."
Mel Moyer
Port Charlotte
