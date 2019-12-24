Editor:
It’s the Democrats' fault. It’s the Republicans' fault. It’s the conservatives' fault. It’s the liberals' fault. Americans blaming Americans.
Our country is severely divided and it’s only getting worse.
But who is really at fault?
We are.
Every time we blame our fellow American, we are embracing the division that is tearing our country apart. Every time we parrot a politician or the media or whoever is pointing the finger of blame at our fellow Americans, we become part of the problem.
Instead of closing our hand and extending the finger of blame, maybe we should be opening that hand and extending it in a handshake of unity. If we don’t do it, no one else will.
Julie Moriarty
Punta Gorda
