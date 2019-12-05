Editor:

I've finally decided what I want to be when I "grow- up"! Fiona Hill!

She has it all: success, intelligence, courage, patriotism, dignity, fearlessness, and a British accent! What an example she left for all to follow. All I can say is "WOW".

Cynthia Sergen

North Port

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments