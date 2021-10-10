Editor: 

I was trying to put in a new battery in my car when I fell in the garage, and struggled to get up by myself for an hour. 

When help came, they could not lift me up on my feet, so they called 911. 

The Punta Gorda Fire Department sent two strong angels of mercy to lift me, and in 1 second, I was on my feet. 

The two strong angels were R. Anderson and J. Jones. Many thanks. 


Would you believe one of the angels put in - and hooked up - my new battery that I was trying to do when I fell?

I believe that was way beyond the call of duty. Thanks big time. 

I can't believe there are people who want to defund the police and fire departments. They can't possibly be thinking this decision through to its conclusion. 

Paul Sess

Punta Gorda

