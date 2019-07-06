Editor:

I spoke of the police, the deputies, and the state troopers the last time. Now, we will talk about fire and EMS. Again, the key to fire control is prevention.

Yes, these brave souls will extinguish a blaze when necessary. But, they will also check structures for alarm systems, sprinklers, and fire-worthiness. EMS personal will rescue a cardiac arrest victim, pull a person out of a wrecked car or a burning building; and they will do these tasks with significant risk to their own lives.

This is a very high calling for a person, and it is very easy to document. There is among us, a retired NFL player who now serves as a paramedic in our community. Being a professional football player is an obviously high level of achievement, but he considers EMS as his true purpose in life. We are very fortunate to have people like this protecting our lives.

Dave Klein

Punta Gorda

