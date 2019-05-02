Editor:

I read the letters to the editor every day. Some I agree with, others I do not. At least everyone who writes in owns their opinion by having their name clearly printed.

Apparently, this is not required by your paper, as the name identifying the author/artist of the incredibly offensive and vulgar representation of Sen. Bernie Sanders in the political cartoon published April 30, is hidden and difficult to locate. Even if you don't agree with Sen. Sanders' politics, publishing a cartoon depicting him as a supporter and disciple of Soviet Russia communist leaders Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin, responsible for the subjugation and deaths of millions of their own countrymen, is the epitome of irresponsible journalism, at its worst.

Whoever approved of this "cartoon," for whatever reason, needs to be relieved of their job. 

Gary Sanders

Rotonda West

