Editor:
I read the letters to the editor every day. Some I agree with, others I do not. At least everyone who writes in owns their opinion by having their name clearly printed.
Apparently, this is not required by your paper, as the name identifying the author/artist of the incredibly offensive and vulgar representation of Sen. Bernie Sanders in the political cartoon published April 30, is hidden and difficult to locate. Even if you don't agree with Sen. Sanders' politics, publishing a cartoon depicting him as a supporter and disciple of Soviet Russia communist leaders Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin, responsible for the subjugation and deaths of millions of their own countrymen, is the epitome of irresponsible journalism, at its worst.
Whoever approved of this "cartoon," for whatever reason, needs to be relieved of their job.
Gary Sanders
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.