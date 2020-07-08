Editor:
Jacobinism comes to Charlotte County. Our county leadership has decided that they will exercise the power of the paycheck to violate the Constitutional rights of those who work for them. The firefighter who left the county’s employ no doubt was asked to resign, and now even our quiet backwater county joins the world of the “woke” snowflake culture.
So now those rights, bestowed upon us by our creator, take second place to personal virtue signaling. No matter what Mr. Morley said, he did not advocate the overthrow of the United States. But now the mob, not the Constitution, dictates what we may say and think, and we can be chastised and economically ruined for having an independent opinion.
Remember, “your” rights are “our” rights. When a citizen’s rights are violated, our rights are violated. If the mob Zeitgeist turns against you, you become the victim, not the intimidator, and it’s too late to appeal to the Constitution you chose to ignore.
I have a suggestion. “Live by the sword, die by the sword.” I have spent not one minute of my life on social media, nor will I ever. But those of you who value freedom of speech, go look up the social media histories of our “woke” county administrators and commissioners. In this snowflake culture, almost anything can be construed as offensive. Turn the tables. Find a phrase that just might offend somebody, and exploit it. Maybe some of the “woke” administrators will begin to understand the First Amendment.
John R. Doner
Port Charlotte
