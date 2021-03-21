Editor:
I was astounded to learn from the Feb. 27 Sun article that fewer than 30% of Charlotte County Fire & EMS members plan to be vaccinated for COVID 19. I respect their individual right to decline, but I hold these public servants to a much higher level of responsibility.
What example does this set to the community? Certainly these service providers have seen the devastation caused by COVID-19 in the community. I’m surprised they’re even willing to put their families and friends at risk by not being vaccinated. I would expect their encouragement of citizen vaccinations. How does their decision affect our services? Are firefighters immune to COVID 19? Of course not.
When firefighters or full stations are out of service recovering or quarantined, there are gaps in coverage leading to delay in critical services. Perhaps worse yet, I hear there are citizens that may decline fire or emergency medical services because of risks of contamination.
I encourage Fire, EMS, and Police management to meet and discuss the situation with their first responders, who we value and trust with our lives. I don’t want to see that trust tarnished by poor decisions.
Gary Skillicorn
Punta Gorda
