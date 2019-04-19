Editor:
I spoke recently of the police, the deputies, and the state troopers. Now, we will talk about firefighters and EMS. Again, the key to fire control is prevention. Yes, these brave souls will extinguish a blaze when necessary. But, they will also check structures for alarm systems, sprinklers, and fire-worthiness.
EMS personnel will rescue a cardiac arrest victim, pull a person out of a wrecked car or a burning building; and they will do these tasks with significant risk to their own lives. This is a very high calling for a person, and it is very easy to document.
There is among us, a retired NFL player who now serves as a paramedic in our community. Being a professional football player is an obviously high level of achievement, but he considers EMS as his true purpose in life. We are very fortunate to have people like this protecting our lives.
Dave Klein
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.