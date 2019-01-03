Editor:
Last Saturday we went to Dearborn Street to the "Christmas on Dearborn."
We were amazed to see the number of bikes that our local firefighters and many businesses were donating to area children. The firefighters made personal cash donations to help fund this wonderful cause.
We would like express our thanks and gratitude to Fire Chief Scott Lane and his team and the participating businesses for their part in making Christmas so special for the kids.
This special group of people not only fight fires and save lives, they give back to our community in this special event and in so many other ways.
As the Golden Oldie song says, "Children are our future, teach them well." What a wonderful lesson in unselfishness, kindness, caring and sharing.
Our world needs more of this -- so a heartfelt "thank you" to all that made this great thing happen.
Joanne, George Vespa
Rotonda West
