A letter to the editor in the March 22nd Sun suggested that government should allow old people to die from COVID-19 (and other ailments) without being treated. The next day, the Sun printed a written apology to readers for printing Surkan's letter. Why?
While I don't agree with Surkan's suggestion in his letter to allow old people to die, I defend his right to submit his letter to the editor and have it printed. Readers have a right to reply (or not) with their own opinions in 250 words or less of whether the elderly should receive treatment or die from this or other illnesses. The Sun has the same right to state their opinion in an editorial or article and use as many words as they want.
Unfortunately, the Sun's apology to its readers that appeared the day after printing Surkan's letter, leads me to believe the Sun regretted upholding Surkan's First Amendment right to free speech. If they believed in the Constitution's First Amendment, why would the editor print an apology to the readers for printing Surkan's letter the very next day? All members of the press should uphold freedom of speech and press.
Susan Hutt
Port Charlotte
