Editor:
I enjoy living in Punta Gorda. I think it's a wonderful little town (even when it's overrun with snowbirds). The town's government takes care of my needs at a reasonable price and I feel safe here.
Once in a while, however, our leaders start acting like their brethren in Tallahassee and Washington, D.C. The issue of Buckley Cut is a perfect example. Looks like a vocal few are driving our town's leaders to do a program that will not benefit the general population within the area that deem to be fiscally responsible.
Why not just stop and think and then maybe determine that they have made an error? I realize that this is difficult for most of us and particularly anyone who is in the public eye, but sometimes it may be the right thing to do.
A lot of people have lived in PGI for years with the situation “as is.” Adding costs to a certain number of home/lot owners has caused hard feelings, as some do not see the need for this “improvement,” especially once it was determined that the cost had ballooned since the original estimate was thrown out there.
Maybe it's time to just walk away and admit that this isn't the wisest thing to do. Don't forget the first option is to do nothing.
Tom Fixmer
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.