Editor:

Here we go again!

Not only did the county own Murdock Village for years, which cost the county millions, now we will probably end up owning Sunseeker. Again our politicians have tucked it to the citizens. What an eyesore that will be! Hopefully they will remove cranes before hurricane season.

Laure Leveillee

Punta Gorda

