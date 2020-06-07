Editor:
Here we go again!
Not only did the county own Murdock Village for years, which cost the county millions, now we will probably end up owning Sunseeker. Again our politicians have tucked it to the citizens. What an eyesore that will be! Hopefully they will remove cranes before hurricane season.
Laure Leveillee
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.