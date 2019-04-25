Editor:
In the recent weeks, there has been quite a bit of discussion regarding the proposed hurricane shelter at the Babcock Ranch community. Being a lifelong resident of Charlotte County and having worked for the Charlotte County property appraiser over 20 years as a cartographer, I have a fairly strong knowledge of the lands involved in this amazing project.
Notwithstanding who ultimately pays for the proposed shelter, I do find it interesting that as the developers tout the proposed location as one of the highest elevations in Charlotte County, everyone seems to be forgetting that during the rainy (hurricane) season last year and many years before State Road 31 has been closed due to flooding, creating unsafe driving conditions. Closed.
One might question why the improvement and widening of this only access road to Babcock Ranch wasn't part of the initial project's planning.
A wise man once said, believe in the five P's: Prior Planning Prevents Poor Performance.
Maybe we should give consideration to the improvement of the only access road to the new community before we build a shelter we may or may not be able to get to when we would need it most. As good stewards of the land and understanding the impacts this massive project will have on both Charlotte and Lee counties, the road project should a priority first and foremost.
Monte Matarese
Port Charlotte
