On my walker walk recently, I saw a firetruck heading back to the station on Rampart Boulevard. Reminded me of a couple years ago when I had need for their services.
I was getting out of the shower and my defibrillator went off and I dropped to my hands and knees stunned for a moment. Phyllis called 911 who recommended going to the hospital. They couldn’t seem to find anything, so they released me with a med change. I went in to the hospital by ambulance. Because of Covid, Phyllis couldn’t accompany me.
I called her to come pick me up. She was at Don and Susan’s across the street. Don decided to take Phyllis to pick me up and they invited me for dinner. I was sitting on their couch having a conversation and my defibrillator went of a second time. Called 911 again with the across-the-street address. This time an alert hospital nurse noticed my heart beat fluctuate from 40 per to 140 per minute. I was admitted and finally had an artery stint put in by Dr. Connelly.
Phyllis was returning home from being on an errand, and noticed this young fellow walking up to our door. It was the ambulance driver from the first 911. He had noticed that there was a repeat call to the neighborhood and was concerned about me and wanted to know if I was ok.
That my friends is a concerned first responder that went beyond the call of duty! Thank you sir for your service!
