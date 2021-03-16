Editor:
If you are of my age group you will remember "Car 54 where are you," the catch phrase from a TV program regarding local patrol officers. This past weekend there was a Covid-19 vaccine clinic at the Venice Airport Fairgrounds. But where were the city police or volunteers helping direct traffic?
A couple thousand cars converged on the streets of Venice Island to wind their way through the community with cars gridlocking blocks down to the beach parking lot then back to airport grounds. No police, no volunteers just car after car inching along. Once on the property bouncing through potholes finally making it to the National Guard who had the situation well in hand.
Thank you to those people who facilitated such an important event. But traffic safety is not unique to Venice. I watch cars run stop signs, speed on local streets, ignore pedestrians, causing accidents and in some cases loss of life. We are in the middle of a pandemic, a very strong tourist season, many more people moving to our areas. Please support and help our first responders who do a very dangerous job in protecting all of us every day.
Pam Wright
Rotonda West
