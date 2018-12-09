Editor:
Well, it's happened again. Another wreck on the misinformation highway. Time to clear the congestion and get the traffic moving along with factual conversation and a truthful exchange of ideas.
A letter writer recently made the assertion that "the majority of the residents here know (glyphosate , aka Roundup) is a huge contributor to feeding red tide."
Well I certainly did not know that.
There is no science behind the statement. Although there have been discussions about glyphosate's affect on blue-green algae, there is no evidentiary science there. To circumvent hysteria, let's remember that red tide and blue-green algae are two distinctively different things.
Another letter early this week stated that a landscaper needed to spray Roundup on St. Augustine lawns twice a month to insure it's survival. Considering Roundup is a "non selective" herbicide, I'm pretty sure he was misquoted. He was most likely referring to "selective" herbicides which are used on all types of lawn grasses to keep them weed-free and pristine.
The takeaway here is twofold.
First, lower your expectations so that chemical applications become necessary only in extreme situations, and, second, do your own research when you read something that doesn't seem like it makes sense, especially coming from someone outside their field of expertise.
The Roundup debate will and should continue but we need to take the emotion out of it and look for the science to enforce our individual opinions on the subject.
Rebecca Copenhaver
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.