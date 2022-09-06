I am a 45-year-old woman who's newer to the area. I'm plagued with schizoaffective disorder which means I have a mood disorder, (bipolar), coupled with schizophrenia. I started hearing voices in 2020.
I want you to know finding help here is not easy. The world is not a simple place to navigate for people like me. I got help this time thanks to my wonderful sister-in-law. She steered me in the right direction and that's how I came to make that first call to First Step. That's how I would come to meet the woman who would forever change my world. A psychiatric nurse practitioner.
She didn't treat me like a patient, but like a person; with thoughts and feelings and understanding and ideas. She got me back on my meds though they weren't quite working. We tried again and again. It's taken three months to find the magic cocktail. In that time I suffered paranoia, confusion, being dull, numb, totally bored except for the lovely intrusive thoughts. I still have problems with my memory and my writing but I'm hopeful.
I want to thank my psychiatric nurse practitioner and the office staff at North Ports First Step. You took a bitter woman and made her better. This community is a better place because of you. The patience and effort that goes into each patient you work with is commendable. Thank you for helping us all. You are Godsends.
