Remember Whiskey Joe’s, and the boat storage?
We understand a contract may be signed in the next few months, allowing Whiskey Joe’s to move ahead with their part of the project, with the boat storage to follow.
The problem is residents of Charlotte County no longer have a voice in this project or the future development of the area. The commissioners created the Charlotte Harbor Redevelopment Agency, in 1992 to represent the public living in the area, and to protect their dafety. Then came Allegiant, and this all changed. The board decided they knew what was right for the area and took all the decision making away from what use to be the CRA. Today very few will volunteer to serve on a board that has no function and authority. We understand once the contracts are signed, the people have no further say in the development of the area as long as everything meets building codes. Could this be right and forget added traffic?
Melbourne needs sidewalks and a bicycle path for safety to allow the residents safe access to Chester Roberts Park and the River Walk. Both developments require new sewer lines be extended down Melbourne to handle the future. By adding the sidewalks to these projects you save future expenditures, and create safe access.
Will the commissioners arrange a lease deal on the 68 parking places in Live Oak Park that Whiskey Joe’s plan to use for overflow parking? The funds obtained could provide for the needed sidewalks. Now is time for the commissioners to add sidewalks, a bike path, and new lights before giving final approval.
John Everson
Port Charlotte
