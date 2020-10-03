Editor:
Recently, a 69-year-old Port Charlotte resident of 41 years, who has never before voted, called the Charlotte County Democratic headquarters and registered to vote for the first time.
So, I asked her, “why now?” Her answer, Donald J. Trump, was no surprise.
Our president’s racist remarks and policies are most concerning to the new registrant. As a person of faith, she believes “we are all God’s children and are born equal and worthy in his eyes.” She struggles to understand how the leader of the free world could openly, and even proudly, attack people of color, those of other nationalities, and women with such disregard and lies." She also worries about his impact on the economy and his handling of the pandemic.
This Charlotte County resident spoke generously about her worries, but one that hits particularly close to home concerns the reactions of her neighbors and their display of Trump-Pence yard signs that blanket her neighborhood. Usually, people get along there, but she is fearful of retaliation if her views and identity become known. Consequently, she asked to remain anonymous.
Their yard signs have muzzled this voter.
A yard sign should never yield such power over free speech and self-expression.
If you, too, are an inexperienced voter and tired of the corruption, lies, and deceit of the Trump administration, it is not too late to register to vote. You have until Oct. 5. Go to RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov or contact the Charlotte County Democratic headquarters. They will protect your anonymity and assist.
Linda Porterfield
Punta Gorda
