Editor:
In reference to a Dec. 5 letter to the editor, captioned "Nightmare about Trump, military," the writer states "When I finished high school in '42, several of my classmates missed our commencement because they had already been killed in the European theater of war."
This is disingenuous information or more bluntly stated fake information. I too was a teenager during that period. I vividly recall listening to President FDR's radio speech after the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor and the U.S. mobilization thereafter; to include, when the draft/conscription of inductees in large numbers began in early 1942. And it did not include high school seniors.
Fact: The first American soldier killed on European soil in WW II was 2nd Lt. Loustalot, from Franklin, Louisiana, on Aug. 19, 1942. He was one of 50 U.S. Army Rangers from the all-volunteer 1st Ranger Battalion. He was killed in the disastrous raid on the French resort of Dieppe, involving approximately 5,000 Canadian soldiers, 1,100 British commandos, 15 free French soldiers and 50 Army Rangers.
Persons who want to discredit the current administration should at least cite accurate historical facts before putting pen to paper.
Douglas A. Pritchett
Punta Gorda
