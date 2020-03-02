Editor:
Attention all Peace River RV Park & Fish Camp residents: This is a public awareness notice for anyone that lives there. The current registered owners of the Fish Camp, Jeffrey and Kelly Hart bought parts of the camp in November 2019, and are now trying to tell residents they are in violation of different things.
Florida Statute 723.035 states: Rules and regulations. (1) A copy of all rules and regulations shall be posted in the recreation hall, if any, or in some other conspicuous place in the park. Furthermore, all rentals must have a residential lease, signed annually by both the owner of the land and the renter (s), whether they own their own structure, mobile home, RV, tent, or camper. Without a signed lease, and posted rules and regulations of what is allowed on your personal campsite, renters can't be verbally abused, told to remove personal property, vehicles, outdoor grills, etc.
If you don't have a signed lease between yourself and the Harts, and are paying your monthly rental amount, you can’t be harassed by them. Contact a real estate lawyer to help defend your rights as renters. 723.037. Lot rental increases; reduction in services or utilities; change in rules and regulations; (1) A park owner shall give written notice to each affected owner and the board of directors of the homeowners’ association, if one has been formed, at least 90 days before any increase in lot rental amount or reduction in services.
Beth Degnan
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.