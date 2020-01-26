Editor:
A company called Kampachi Farms wants to operate the first industrial fish farm in U.S. federal waters 40 miles off the coast of our Manasota Key. But this would be no happy farm – more like massive feedlots for cows and pigs, where the fish would be forced to live in unnatural, stressful confinement amid their own feces.
The farm would consist of floating feedlots in open water, creating devastating potential environmental and socio-economic impacts. Huge amounts of untreated industrial wastewater, containing feces, chemicals and pharmaceutical drugs, would be dumped directly into the surrounding ocean.
Wide-ranging problems could occur when fish escape or become infested with parasites. Serious harm could also affect wildlife, from sea turtles and whales to whitecap sharks. Furthermore, the untreated wastewater could create or exacerbate red tide.
What can we do to prevent this potential disaster? We can protect our ocean wildlife, fishing industry and beach tourism by urging our local officials, state fish and game authorities and/or the EPA to deny the permit for Kampachi Farms.
Karen J. Fisk
Rotonda West
