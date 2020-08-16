Editor:
I would like to address the reopening of our schools. I believe the safety of our students and teachers are of utmost importance. Forcing the reopening of our schools during the height of this pandemic is irresponsible and foolish.
Our School Board is already talking about students and teachers becoming infected and how to respond to this. I believe we should be very cautious and diligent as our schools are reopened. We do not want our teachers and students to become sick. I believe we should slow down and use common sense here. Best practices need to be utilized and we should listen to the health experts.
Teachers and parents are concerned. I believe that we should look at pushing the full reopening of our schools back until mid-September. In the interim, we should assign the chromebooks to students and brush up on the last couple of months of last year's curriculum.
When schools reopen, we should consider staggering the school week so that we only have a third of students in the building at any time. Maybe a hybrid schedule that would include two days a week of in-school instruction complemented by at-home learning. This would ensure that students could be socially distanced and classrooms would only be a third capacity at any given time.
This is still not perfect, but a much better and safer plan than is currently in place. We should not be using our teachers, bus drivers and students as guinea pigs in this reopening experiment.
Joe Williams
Punta Gorda
