Charlotte County commissioners used another round of implied experts in another attempt to legitimize forcing extremely expensive sewers on Charlotte County. As usual, the presentation was racked with assumptions and supposition. There's plenty of evidence to prove government centralized sewers pollute our waterways and no evidence that properly functioning septic systems are less than effective.
One important thing never taken into consideration by the commissioners is dispersion. Expensive studies have been done to determine how to best disperse all the sewage collected and concentrated by centralized sewer systems. Individual septic systems do this naturally and without all the added cost.
The commissioner's Western Michigan University cronies used some fluid to see how liquids flow through our groundwater. Even a broken septic system does some filtering. Sewage is also dispersed and diluted, but how do tens of millions of gallons of concentrated unfiltered raw sewage spilled by Charlotte County move? How does a one-time million-gallon spill move?
Instead of allocating existing funds toward fixing failing septics, Commissioners will punish responsible homeowners by forcing them onto sewers, raise the sewer rates to astronomical amounts, and most likely ruin our harbor through their incompetent control of hundreds of millions of gallons of concentrated raw sewage.
The commissioners just screwed Charlotte County residents by raising the rates 22.5 percent over the next three years, after that, who knows how high. The government should stop spending on new projects and maintain the deteriorating infrastructure, already forced on us, with their existing stash.
David Kesselring
Port Charlotte
