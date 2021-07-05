Editor:
On Tuesday, June 22, Gov. Ron De Santis signed House Bill 233 that requires public universities to survey students, faculty and staff to "ensure intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity."
What are the implications and purposes of this legislation? It means that government wants to know the political beliefs of all employees and students at our public universities. And while state law generally requires "consent" to make audio recordings of an individual, this bill also allows students to record and publish lectures of their professors without the professor's consent.
Sponsors of the legislation insist that survey results will not be used for any type of teacher evaluation, but this issue is not addressed in the bill. The bill's sponsors want to ensure that universities will not become "socialism factories," yet they could not site one instance where a professor or other staff member was found to be indoctrinating students!
This law is trying to fix a problem that doesn't exist. What are the true motivations and concerns pertaining to this bill?
Crystal Evans
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.