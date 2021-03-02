Editor:
Rush Limbaugh used the phrase "feminazi" to slur and attack feminist, pro-choice activist and progressive women. Rush Limbaugh was not an elected official from Florida. It is insulting to have our U.S. flag flown at half staff to honor him.
Jane Merriam
Punta Gorda
