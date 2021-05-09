Editor:
Friday, 4/30/2021. 6 p.m. A little south of Harbor, on the side of 41, a pickup with flags. One flag, in large letters, "F--- BIDEN." What a lovely display, and education, for Port Charlotte families and children. What proud cause conjures up such eloquence. Just when we are coming out of a hellish year that the "blind" don't care to see, the public is treated to such a wonderful display of our local talent's vocabulary.
Won't it be nice when people give a damn about people again, or is that just too much to hope for?
Alan Hodgson
Port Charlotte
