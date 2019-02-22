Editor:
As much as I look forward to reading the Sun each day, when I reach the op-ed page I sometimes wonder if I've stumbled onto a meeting of the Flat Earth Society.
I am mystified that so many letter-writers hasten to paper over Donald Trump's continual lies, his rabid xenophobia, his racism, his stifling ignorance, his hypocrisy, his blatant contempt for others (to name a few), bleating bromides like, "Well, he's keeping the promises he made," or, "He's making America great again."
Many of these letters misstate issues ("the opium crisis") and make ridiculous, unsupported charges ("Obama not only corrupted the FBI, but he also corrupted the CIA and NSA"), and posit that the other party is on a mission to "eliminate the U.S. Constitution." Certain letter-writers' names are becoming familiar from habitual surfacings.
Perhaps this rash of screeds stems from people picking the wrong horse, and then refusing to admit they were wrong. Human nature, I suppose, but lamentable.
Robert Graham
Punta Gorda
