Who is going to be president for the next four years? Both the presumptive Democrat nominee Biden and President Trump are flawed. Biden frequently misspeaks and has a progressive agenda full of “hand-outs.” Trump doesn’t act presidential and is too thin-skinned dealing with criticism.
Overriding political rhetoric is the Covid-19 pandemic which has devastated our economy, created hardship, massive unemployment and death. The Democrats blame Trump for not acting fast enough, but they have no agenda to restore confidence and the economy.
While Trump’s State of the Union highlighted the seriousness of the pandemic, Speaker Pelosi insultingly ripped up his speech and tossed it. Democrats were more interested in pursuing impeachment than addressing Covid-19. When President Trump stopped flights from China, Democratic leadership called it race bigotry, opposed social distancing and criticized his actions. When his economic package was presented to help those affected, Democrats added political items that had nothing to do with Covid-19.
For three years Democrats in Congress have advocated for Trump’s impeachment, increased taxes, opened borders, sanctuary cities, free health care, free college and no voter ID. They want the popular vote, influenced by a few states, to select our president. This direction is a recipe for chaotic disaster.
Trump’s 2020 focus is to continue his plan to rebuild our economy while Covid-19 immunity takes hold. He supports states’ rights, less regulations and opposes federal bailouts of unfunded state pension plans. His accomplishments far exceed anyone’s and we need him for another term.
Frank Mazur
Punta Gorda
