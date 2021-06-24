Editor:
Standing before a beautiful home we were just moments away from signing on what was purported to be a great bargain. As I stood in wonderment my thoughts were drowned out by a mechanical whine. The whine became a drone. Then the drone became a deafening roar as a Boeing 737 swooped low for landing. Within moments the bargain became a lemon. This home was not in Punta Gorda... but I have started having low flying airplanes coming overhead loudly on final approach to PGD.
I hope that with our new success at PGD, our powers-that-be are considering runway approach and take off noise and are actively working with the FAA and the commercial airlines to not unreasonably disturb our peace. After the runway extension, and with more planes and airport work coming, I have noticed a change in landing patterns that come directly overhead and often low. I filed a quest with the PGD authorities which promises a response within seven days. I never received one.
In many areas Realtors provide disclosure as there is a negative value trend for flight path homes. To simply claim this is a FAA matter as the website purports is a lazy abdication of responsibility to citizens. Progress is good, but balancing quality of life with the economic benefits is important. As a minimum PGD should respect those that request understanding and communication as promoted and promised. Commissioners. Please provide guidance for all to benefit and demand transparency.
Greg Taylor
Charlotte Harbor
