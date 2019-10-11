Editor:
We are treated every day to journalistic reports on items of contemporary interest. We are equally exposed each day to letters from readers on topics that engage their interest. An analysis of both exposes deranged thought processes that will destroy the nation if allowed to persist.
Those thought processes indict the motives, truth and morality of existing media, most especially hapless media like the Sun which must, for survival, accept downloaded filth from “news originators” whose rabid legacy of deceit will take decades to be undone by the new class of honest journals now aborning. Readers can only watch this immolation and hope for better sooner.
Reader behavior is equally dysfunctional. We accept without question the deluge of manipulative pap regurgitated by a corrupt media. Virtually every story on the government, especially Trump, is a one-sided demolition derby. Absent is the ”other side of the story” — the gold standard required of honest reporting. “Other sides” are rarely sought. A modest education equips even casual readers to ask:“what’s the other point of view?” The vacuum that exists in this regard points to congenital ignorance and self-glorification by the body politic: you and me.
If we seek truth that leads to wisdom and a nation worthy to be called great again, let’s start searching for, heeding and valuing the words and deeds of folks our narrowed minds refuse to engage.
Bob Strayton
Punta Gorda
