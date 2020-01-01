Editor:
I am so surprised by the large turnout at the reviews of the recent updated Flood Insurance Rate Maps that there hasn't been any more discussion. As for our household, our rate went up 12.5% year to year nothing changed, and that is before the new maps. I did inquire about the increase with my insurance company and the reply was increase your deductible and that will decrease the premium.
The prediction of an increase of 18% next time around, in order to stay even with the previous year, now you have to increase the deductible for the building/contents coverage by the same percentage. Projected in many years ahead compounded at 18% increase and reducing the coverage by increasing the deductible same amount, you will be at a point that the premium will equal the coverage amount.
No one explains the additional charges ICC Premium, Reserve Fund Assmt; HFIAA Surcharge, and Federal Policy Fee added to the premium. It is as if the federal government wants to make it so expensive to live near the water that you will not be able to, therefor cutting their losses.
Robert B. Osborne
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.