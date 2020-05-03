Editor:
I have been reading recent articles by Administrator Hector Flores, including the one published April 24 in the Sun. Administrator Flores states the cases in Charlotte County are declining. I have also followed closely the Florida Department of Health “Florida Covid-19 by the numbers” published by your paper. I have noted the steady increase in the numbers since this information has been made public.
According to the numbers cited by the Florida DOH for April 22 (148 cases published by The Sun on April 23) and DOH numbers for April 23 (178 cases published by The Sun on April 24 2020) that is an increase of 30 new cases in just one day! I haven’t seen any evidence of the numbers “declining”.
Where is Administrator Flores getting his information? Are we, the public, supposed to trust him, a politician, or the facts from the Florida Department of Health?
Just asking!?!?
>>
Christine Banks
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.